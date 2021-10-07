The Axios agency poll shows that VMRO-DPMNE candidates will win the mayoral races in teh Skopje districts of Kisela Voda and Ilinden, as well as in Kocani and Gevgelija.

According to the poll, VMRO candidate Orce Georgievski leads the incumbent Mayor of Kisela Voda Filip Temelkovski from SDSM with 25.1 percent against 19.1 percent. A similar margin of victory is expected in Ilinden, where ALeksandar Georgievski from VMRO is supported by 23.7 percent of the voters, against 17.2 percent for Aleksandar Todorovski from SDSM.

In Kocani, Ljupco Papazov has a narrow lead over incumbent Nikolco Iliev of 26.8 percent to 25 percent. And Gevgelija looks more stable for the VMRO candidate Andon Saramandov, who leads with 25.5 percent against 20.3 percent for Sasko Pockov from SDSM.