Vlatko Gjorcev, MP and international secretary of VMRO-DPMNE, after the extraordinary elections for the Council of Tetovo, said at the final press conference that his party defeated SDSM at the local level.

He said that with that the Government of SDSM is delegitimized by all nationalities.

Gjorcev read more numbers from polling stations where, as he said, VMRO-DPMNE had a convincing victory over SDSM, which means that there is also a convincing opposition, anti-government sentiment.

The most important thing for Macedonia is this signal, this is a message from Tetovo that says that our homeland Macedonia needs a new Government led by Hristijan Mickoski, led by VMRO-DPMNE. It needs a government that will work with 50 mayors from VMRO-DPMNE compared to 10 from SDSM last year, said Vlatko Gjorcev.

Gjorcev commented on Dimitar Kovacevski declaring victory in Centar Zupa.