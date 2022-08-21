The leader of the Besa Movement, at the same time mayor of the Tetovo municipality, Bilal Kasami, at the press conference after declaring victory in the run for the Tetovo municipality council, requested early parliamentary elections.
Kasami said that the legitimacy of the Albanians in Macedonia is in Tetovo and that the government should be changed at the central level as well.
In a short period, we defeated DUI twice, of course the legitimacy of the Albanians in Macedonia, which originates here, shows that it no longer supports DUI. We from the square in Tetovo are demanding early elections to satisfy the will of the Albanians from Struga to Kumanovo in the country and possibly for the Albanians in Macedonia to have a worthy representative in the central government. We are seeking early elections as soon as possible, Kasami said.
