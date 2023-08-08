The city of Prilep marks on Tuesday the 22nd anniversary of the death of nine army reservists. On August 8, 2001, during the conflict between the Macedonian security forces and the ethnic Albanian guerilla, near the locality, Karpalak on the Skopje – Tetovo highway, an army convoy was ambushed, and 10 army reservists lost their lives, eight of them from Prilep.

The Minister of Defence, Slvjanka Petrovska, and the Chief of the Army’s General Headquarters, general lieutenant colonel Vaso Gjurchinovski will visit the memory site, along with a delegation from the Macedonian Parliament.