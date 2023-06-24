The mafia won’t arrest itself, the honest people are marginalized, there is no just system, the institutions are empty shells, perhaps this has matured to calling the Army to help – writes the renown journalist Ivor Mickovski on his Facebook profile.

“We are actually so mired in crime and corruption, that the only option to save ourselves is to arrest all the decision makers in the Public Prosecutors Office, the Judicial Council, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the secretaries general of all political parties, then we should put them in solitary confinement, so they will start talking and giving each other up.

But, who will do that, the mafia won’t arrest itself, the honest people are marginalized, there is no just system, the institutions are empty shells, perhaps this has matured into calling the Army to help”, wrote Ivor Mickovski.