The State Corruption Prevention Commission admitted publicly that four years ago they reacted to a reasonable suspicion about a Merko’s crime, and the Judicial Council controlled by SDS and DUI simply smothered it, stated VMRO-DPMNE on Saturday.

“There are two questions deriving from this statement: Why the Anticorruption Commission remained silent for four years, despite of knowing about Merko’s crimes, and who in the Government of DUI and SDS exacted pressure over the Judicial Council to conceal the Struga mayor’s cases?

Apparently, the resignation of the Judicial Council will not suffice, we need the entire Government to resign.