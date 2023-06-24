Drin Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew, got in the public focus when he recently bought a €30 million business center at the age of 25. Despite his very young age, Drin owns several more companies, some of them in partnership with his brother, Besian Ahmeti. Until the end of the last year, Besian was also employed by the Ministry of Finance to monitor the contracts on mineral concessions.

After aa year in the economy, the very talented young Besian was transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which sent him to Bruxelles to improve Macedonia’s economic cooperation with the Benelux countries.