VMRO – DPMNE leads the ruling SDSM decisively with a double advantage, 22% to 11,5%. DUI is still the favorite party for the ethnic Albanians, with 9.2% of the voters. Left has the support of 5%, Alliance for the Albanians 3.5%, reveal the results of the recent public opinion poll conducted by Market Vision from June 5 to June 16.

Compared to the February poll, VMRO-DPMNE mark a raise in popularity of over one percent, while SDSM lost the support of 0.9% of the potential voters.

More than half of the voters, or 56.8% would vote if there are elections tomorrow.

As for the political leaders, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is at the top again, with 12%, Dimitar Kovachevski is far behind with 6.1%. DUI head Ali Ahmeti may count on 5.9%, Dimitar Apasiev (Left) 3.7%, while 2.9% of the voters still long for the ex-PM Nikola Gruevski.

Almost two thirds, or 60.9% of the voters do not trust anyone.

It is very interesting that the ex-leader of the Alliance for the Albanian’s, Ziyadin Sela, is more popular (1.2%) than the current leader Arben Taravari (0.9%).

For the VMRO-DPMNE voters, the least acceptable option for a ruling coalition partner is DUI – even 70.7% declared against this option.

According to the ethic affiliation, apart from the ethnic Macedonians, VMRO-DPMNE also enjoys popularity among the Serbs, Turks, Roma, Vlahos… But not among the ethnic Albanians. Ethnic Albanians would vote for SDSM.

Half of the respondents, or 51.9%, think that forming of a coalition between the largest parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM would be great for the country, but only 30.7% believe it would work.