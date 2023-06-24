The constitutional amendments have been drafted by the working group. They will be on the agenda at one of the next government sessions, after they are ready to be sent to Parliament, with all additional documents. I believe we have time to adopt the amendments, ahead of us is a period for talks, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski on Friday.

The Prime Minister said it is necessary for the opposition to participate in the adoption of the decision that would fulfill one of the steps to Macedonia’s full-fledged EU membership.

“VMRO-DPMNE agreed to be a part of a Government of unity in order to adopt this decision, to conclude the constitutional amendments process and the screening process, and to close at least two chapters of the first cluster and then head to elections. Now it is up to the opposition to state their position. Ahead of us is a period during which negotiations will be held and when this decision will have to be adopted,” said Kovachevski in answer to a journalist’s question.

According to the PM, this is the right geostrategic moment for such a decision, and the country can expect the EU to be more consolidated and open for new members.