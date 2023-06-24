The Director of the Operative – Technical Agency (OTA) commissioned to monitor the communications, illegally acquired equipment for massive wiretapping, and the only one who could have approved it is PM Kovachevski, stated on Saturday VMRO-DPMNE MP Brano Petrushevski.

“I and the other members of the Parliamentary Committee on Security Services Monitoring, after perceiving several disputing points in the acquisition, and aware of our legal obligation not to share details with the public, reported it to the Public Prosecutor Office (PPO). I have to emphasize that the report was approved by all members of the Committee, both from the ruling coalition and from the opposition. PPO remains silent. For weeks now. And that is why we are repeating our appeal to the institutions””, Petrushevski said.

The equipment was acquired in an illegal manner, lacking the necessary permission from the MoI and contradictory to the Agency’s Rulebook. We are publicly asking: is this equipment acquired in order to massively wiretap the Macedonian citizens? Is this equipment capable of wiretapping all two million Macedonian citizens?”, Petrushevski asked.

“Is the acquisition conducted with a goal to wiretap the political opponents during the election campaign, and do the authorities plan to also use the equipment in other criminal acts? We call upon the Director of OTA to publicly answer if he acquired the equipment without the MoI permission? Did PM Kovachevski personally backed the acquisition? How long will PPO wait until it starts the investigation? The state is confronted with a danger of an enormous and unprecedented scandal”, MP Petrushevski concluded.