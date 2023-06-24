VMRO-DPMNE position is clear and we will support a repeal of the so-called “Przhino Government” only if we vote for early elections at the same parliamentary session, Aleksandar Nikolovski, VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair and MP told TV21 on Friday.

The “Przhino Government” was introduced in 2015 to avoid a huge political crisis, and the rules stipulate that the opposition gets the PM office and the Ministry of Interior, as well as veto power in the ministries of finance and agriculture, in the 100 days prior to the elections.

“IF DUi and SDS’s condition is to repeal the so-called “Przhino Government”, then we agree, under a condition that we vote for early elections at the same parliamentary session. We trust in the people’s support, and as much as they will try to fix or abuse the election, the people’s will is so huge that nothing will save them, and we are prepared to decisively win”, Nikolovski said.

He also stressed that VMRO-DPMNE demands elections as soon as possible. Nikolovski called upon the State Electoral Commission, “to come up with an assessment as to how fast the elections may be prepared, we will set the date, and vote for both, the repeal of the “Przhiino Government” and the early elections”.