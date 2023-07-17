VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski accused the OTA security service of wiretapping citizens using the Predator software.

According to Petrusevski, who cites domestic and foreign media reports about his allegations, Macedonian intelligence purchased the software in 2020 and was coordinating with the Greek intelligence on its use.

In 2022, a draft agreement was made for cooperation and exchange of classified and non-classified information stemming from the surveillance. Supremely responsible for this is Dimitar Kovacevski who, as Prime Minister, is charged with coordinating the work of this service, Petrusevski said.

Petrusevski called on state prosecutors to investigate this purchase and the way the software was used.