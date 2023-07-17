VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Croatian Minister for European Affair Andreja Metelko-Zgombic. Mickoski urged that Macedonia should be allowed to join the EU based on the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and not based on bilateral demands made by Bulgaria.

On our path to the EU, we should see the criteria that applied to all other countries applied to us. We should not have double standards applied only toward us, Mickoski told Metelko – Zgombic. Regarding the Bulgarian demands for changing the Constitution, the VMRO leader said that the party won’t accept to make these changes under Bulgarian dictate, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement issued after the meeting.