One of the most surreal elements in the murder of presumed drug boss Orhan Bajrami – Oki is that it was announced on the Tiktok social network.

An account would post pictures of Oki and other persons from the Skopje underworld, and have them crossed out. Bajrami was killed on Saturday in the Greek resort town Hanioti, but professional hitmen. One member of his entourage was badly wounded in the attack.

It’s believed that this is part of a gang war that includes the high level shooting in the Shisha Bar in Skopje, as well as another recent attack in Kosovo.