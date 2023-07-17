Rescuers searching for a man in a lake near Strumica Macedonia 17.07.2023 / 18:58 A 29 year old man from the village of Dabile near Strumica is missing after taking a bath in an artificial lake. The incident happened on Sunday at the Drvos dam. Rescuers are searching for the man, who is presumed to have drowned. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Bajrami’s murder was announced on Tiktok Macedonia should join the EU based on objective criteria Secret service coordinate its use of a spying software with Greece From Monday on, the movement through the national parks and protected areas will be restricted Taravari is against the Open Balkan initiative – the Berlin Process is the only way forward Bulgaria doesn’t need to impose new demands – they have the Zaev – Borisov Agreement, the Protocols… The Weimar Three arrive in Skopje on Monday for a two-day talks on the EU integration processes Izet Mexhiti starts the procedure for a new party on Monday .
