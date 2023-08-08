We encourage the governments of Macedonia and Bulgaria to continue the bilateral dialogue to solve their differences, respect their previous agreements, and support a quick integration of Macedonia into the EU, the US State Department spokesperson responded to the Voice of America in the Macedonian language’s question if the USA received some guarantees from the Bulgarian partners that there will no more veto to the Macedonian EU integrations.

Previously, the US Special Envoy to West Balkan, Gabriel Escobar, in a debate about the region in the US Congress said that the USA are engaged with the new Bulgarian Government in making sure that there will be no new demands after Macedonia meets its obligations from the previous agreements.