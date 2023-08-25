The USA was, is, and will be with us through all crucial processes of the country’s democratic advancement since we gained independence, and is the staunch supporter of the realization of the state’s two strategic goals, that is the membership in NATO, which we already achieved, and the pending EU membership, PM Kovachevski said at the joint press conference with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs and US Special Envoy to West Balkan, Gabiel Escobar, who is visiting Skopje.

PM Kovachevski informed that the two discussed the development of the events and the process related to our Euro-integration path, as well as the initiative for constitutional amendments. There will be no new agreement, he emphasized, nor there will be any opportunity to renegotiate the negotiation framework.

He expressed his gratitude to the US contribution to all these processes, as well as for Escobar’s personal commitment in the development of Macedonia and the improvement of the Wesy Balkan’s regional stability.

