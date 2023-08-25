The opposition parties are terrorizing the ethnic Macedonians, imposing a fear that the constitutional amendments will deprive them of their identity, or the state, and they are doing that for the opposition parties’ mundane political needs, pushing the country toward early elections. But, the early elections won’t solve the problem, the leader of DUI, Ali Ahmeti told TV Kosovo on Thursday.

According to Ahmeti, VMRO-DPMNE’s claim that DUI will go to opposition is just a dream, because his party would win the next elections, too.

“One can’t defeat DUI with slogans and age, to the contrary. Even Zoran Zaev claimed that we would be in opposition, but we won over 50% more mandates and became winners”, Ahmeti pointed out.