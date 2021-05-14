After leaving Macedonian tourists stuck for hours, Greek border guards finally opened the Gevgelija crossing around 13h. Hundreds of cars set off for Greece from this morning, after Zoran Zaev announced that the border will open after more than a year, but instead of reaching the beach many spent nervous hours of waiting in the sun.

Starting tomorrow, the border crossing will be open from 6 in the morning until 22h Macedonian citizens will need to show a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, or proof that they have received the second dose of any coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days ago. Children under 5 will be admitted without  the PCR test.