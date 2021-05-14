epa08520646 A view of cars going through the 'Evzoni' border crossing between North Macedonia and Greece, near the southern city of Gevgelija, North Macedonia, 01 July. Greece reopened the Evzoni border crossing with North Macedonia to EU citizens and from 14 other countries which are on a list approved by EU authorities. All travelers arriving to Greece are required to fill a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 48 hours before check-in. The form is part of the country's planning for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and will allow authorities to create barcodes for travelers so that testing of new arrivals can be targeted. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

After leaving Macedonian tourists stuck for hours, Greek border guards finally opened the Gevgelija crossing around 13h. Hundreds of cars set off for Greece from this morning, after Zoran Zaev announced that the border will open after more than a year, but instead of reaching the beach many spent nervous hours of waiting in the sun.

Starting tomorrow, the border crossing will be open from 6 in the morning until 22h Macedonian citizens will need to show a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, or proof that they have received the second dose of any coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days ago. Children under 5 will be admitted without the PCR test.