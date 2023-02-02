Deputy PM for good governance policies Slavica Grkovska met Wednesday with Gabriel Escobar, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Representatives for the Western Balkans, discussing Macedonia’s important role in the region, representing a credible partner and ally for the United States.

Deputy PM Grkovska said the strategic partnership with the U.S. is of exceptional significance for Macedonia, expressing gratitude for Washington’s support especially in the field of corruption as one of the most significant priorities in building a democratic and economically stable society.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Escobar said the Government of Macedonia has been undertaking continued steps towards achieving the country’s goals and has been unconditionally engaged as NATO ally in the support for Ukraine, both through donations and by sheltering refugees-victims of the Russian aggression, the Deputy PM’s Office said in a press release.

Grkovska briefed Escobar on the activities of her Office regarding the fight against corruption, good governance and digitization.