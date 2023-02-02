Specialized sites for investments abroad point to Macedonia as a favorable tax environment, and the main benefit of the Macedonian passport is that it can be used to travel to 125 destinations, writes Deutsche Welle.

You can automatically get Macedonian citizenship by investing 200 to 400 thousand euros. Those who receive this citizenship will have the right to free movement in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Turkey and the European Schengen zone, as well as an e-visa for India and access to a total of 125 destinations. Citizens will also have the opportunity to pass citizenship on to future generations, with access to a strategic trade market and more.

These are some of the promises that can be read on specialized websites for investments abroad, which are intended for businessmen who want to invest in Macedonia. One of them is the Nairametrics website – a financial resources company based in Nigeria, with a special focus on financial literacy, investor advocacy and business intelligence, which recently published a text stating that “Macedonian citizenship by investment can be obtained with no minimum residency or language requirements.