While Artan Grubi is the Vice Prime Minister, Veton Grubi through his company ETC Travel DOOEL receives state tenders, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.
The opposition party claims that over 1 million denars in a period of two years from the government and the ministry of Grubi were transferred to the company of Artan’s brother, Veton Grubi, ETC Travel DOOEL.
From 2020 to 2022, in a total of 8 transactions, more than 1 million denars were transferred to the travel agency ETC Travel DOOEL from the government and the ministry of Grubi. This is the same brother of Artan Grubi who acquired a shop on Macedonia Street at a price of 700 euros per square meter. The intention is clear, the fraternal relationship is even clearer, and the conflict of interests is the most obvious. The goal is for crime and corruption to rule, to position the network everywhere. It’s time for the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Prosecutor’s Office and the institutions to start applying the laws, because it is their legal obligation, for the non-fulfillment of which one day they will bear responsibility, claims VMRO- DPMNE.
