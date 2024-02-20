Artan Grubi believes that the chances of Ali Ahmeti being a presidential candidate are decreasing and that it is difficult to convince him to agree.

– Ahmeti’s persuasion is difficult. You know his attitude: I am a missionary and not an official. I am not in a political party, nor in politics to get an office, but for my mission to be successful. And before that argument we must all back down. But if you ask any DUI member, any DUI voter, of course they will opt for Ali Ahmeti, Grubi said in the show “360 degrees”.