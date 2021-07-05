So far, there are no new recommendations for introduction of new restrictions, the Ministry of Health told MIA.

The Ministry points out that they are monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country and the region.

As announced, the Commission on Infectious Diseases was to meet on Monday on introducing restrictions at borders against the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has spread across Europe.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said Monday in an interview with the “Morning Briefing” show that the situation is very calm, there is no sign that there is a possible deterioration of the epidemiological picture and for several days in a row there is no pressure on hospitals.