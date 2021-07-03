The immunization against Covid-19 in the country is going smoothly, the authorities claim. The website for revaccination of citizens vaccinated abroad will be launched Saturday, while possible new measures for border protection against the spread of Delta strain of the virus will be discussed on Monday.

The Infectious Diseases Commission will have to assess on Monday whether the tests are a real measure to protect the country against the spread of the delta strain of the coronavirus, which has already spread across Europe, and whether there is a need to introduce new measures to protect the borders.