The EU Council must find a way to hold an intergovernmental conference with Macedonia and Albania, because we must seize the opportunity now, and it is also our responsibility. Your country delivered, and so did Albania. Now it’s EU’s turn, Knut Fleckenstein, a German politician and former member of the European Parliament said in an interview with MIA.

In an interview with MIA, Fleckenstein said that the EU should consider changing the rules of consensus decision-making, because according to him, it was unbelievable how one government could stop the other 26 members and block the entire region.

The German politician participated in the first “Prespa Forum Dialogue” international conference held in Ohrid on July 1-2.

