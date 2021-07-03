The vaccination fiasco in Macedonia costs thousands of lives lost and hundreds of thousands of people who fought or are fighting the coronavirus. Seeking salvation for their own lives and their own health, many Macedonian citizens decided to get vaccinated abroad, because the incompetent government of Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce failed to provide vaccines for Macedonia, Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE said on Saturday.

The incompetent and criminal government failed to procure vaccines that would save lives. According to our data about 40 thousand Macedonian citizens have been vaccinated abroad so far, most of which about 30 thousand have been vaccinated in Serbia. These are our citizens who pay for health insurance in Macedonia and for whom vaccination should be free, but it is not free because they have costs to go abroad, transportation and accommodation in neighboring countries because the incompetent government failed to provide vaccines. Given the current situation, this is also likely to happen in the coming period. That is why during the meetings with the citizens we received a request from them to submit a law to the Parliament which will reimburse or return the spent funds that Macedonian citizens have made so that they can get vaccinated in Serbia or Bulgaria or in certain other countries, he points out.

VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament, listening to the voice of the people, submitted a law to Parliament which envisages reimbursement of the funds spent by Macedonian citizens to get vaccinated outside Macedonia.