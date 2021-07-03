Dobrila Kacarska, the newly elected President of the Constitutional Court, said on the “Triling” show that a warning has been issued to the court to place sign boards in accordance with the Law on the Application of Languages.

The legislature passes the laws, and the citizens are obliged to obey the laws. Penalties follow, do I have to pay 5,000 euros. It’s not just about money, but it would make me feel ashamed. I have not been punished not even for a misdemeanor, and I have been driving for 18 years.

A warning arrived to the Constitutional Court, because the signs have not been changed. There is no system for electronic registration of employees in the Constitutional Court, which is a legal obligation. Procurement is ongoing with this system. Everything that was missed, I will do it, regardless of whether my rating will go up or down, said Kacarska.

She pointed out that although she was not obliged to seek consent to change the sign boards, she still asked the judges if they wanted to discuss it.