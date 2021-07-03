If there were no identity demands for redefining the Macedonian national identity and language, there would be no blockade by Bulgaria. The blockade from Bulgaria is not because of the economic, environmental, health or agricultural policy of Macedonia, but because of their demands not to recognize the existence of Macedonian national and linguistic identity and continuity before 1944, Vlado Misajlovski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE said on Saturday.

The blockade is for the purpose of clearly defining Bulgaria’s request in their state foreign policy, established in their Parliament. According to Zaev’s logic, Bulgaria must and should have its own state resolution for Macedonia, and Macedonia must not and should not have a state resolution for our Macedonia. The Parliament is the highest state body entitled to determine the directions in foreign policy. The avoiding the public in determining the national and state positions and the escaping from the Parliament, clearly speaks of the readiness of Zoran Zaev to offer, trade and make concession exactly on what Bulgaria is demanding, he said, adding that the resolution VMRO-DPMNE offers is a response to the blockade, a response to the denials and a response to the bad policies towards Macedonia.

Misajlovski points out that the Parliament has an obligation to guarantee the European perspective of the country together and equally with the protection of our human rights for self-determination and the right to our own identity.

The resolution we offer is not an author’s text of VMRO-DPMNE, it is a document for which there is already the highest scientific and social consensus, he added.