Every day new defeating data about the catastrophic management of the corona crisis by Zaev and Filipce, accused the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

Due to the incompetent government, 10,000 Macedonian citizens were vaccinated in Vranje alone, and the total number who went to primarily in Serbia and the neighborhood for a Covid-19 jab exceeds 40,000 Macedonian citizens. These people have been paying taxes and health insurance all their lives, for now in a situation where their health and lives are in danger, they have to go abroad to get vaccinated and spend additional funds for that purpose. Filipce and Zaev left the citizens in the lurch, without vaccines when it was most needed. That is why the Covid-19 mortality rate in Macedonia is huge and who knows how many lives would have been saved if the mass vaccination started in January or February. Now the government, if it has at least a gram of virtue, will accept responsibility and will support the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE to reimburse the funds of the citizens who due to the lack of vaccines in Macedonia were vaccinated abroad. It is the least the government can do to correct this injustice to those who, by getting vaccinating in the neighborhood, have protected their health, the health of their loved ones and contributed to public health,, reads the party’s press release.