The Macedonian Healthcare Ministry confirmed that the Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinopharm returned the advance payment Macedonia made in the planned purchase of 200,000 vaccines, but insists that this does not mean that the deal is off. The report of the return of the payment was first made public by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, which called on the Ministry to explain what is happening, and if this is the latest failed attempt to purchase vaccines.

The payment was returned on request of the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, in order to align the paperwork. Talks are in final stages and there is no mention of canceling the contract. The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in our country in the shortest possible time, the Ministry said.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce insisted that these vaccines – the first significant quantity Macedonia will get – will arrive by the end of February.