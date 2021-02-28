Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski, who is in charge with fighting corruption, still hasn’t come out to explain the fact that his family forwarding company is accepting cash payments. In a press conference, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski said that the Larikom company, which had a 2,100 percent spike in its revenue, is issuing simple paper receipts instead for its business, that can be used to evade paying taxes while accepting cash payments, instead of using the more secure VAT tax registers.

This is a classic example of how black grey economy works. Like in the 1990-ies, the Nikolovski family is evading taxes and violating the law on cash payments, Arsovski said, after media outlets published such receipts issued by the company.

According to the spokesman of the opposition company, this abuse is all the more serious since it involves the top Government official nominally charged with fighting corruption.