Alarmingly high levels of air pollution were registered in Skopje, and in other cities across Macedonia this afternoon.

Stations that measure the concentrations of PM-10 particles showed results typical for the worst winter months, when burning of wood and coal for heating causes a healthcare crisis. Skopje is exceptionally bad, with the PM-10 levels at 985 micrograms per cubic meter of air. There is no explanation what is causing this strange situation.