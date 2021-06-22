During his visit to Luxembourg today, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Nikoloski is in Luxembourg to lobby the assembled EU foreign ministers to approve the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia, which is a long shot, given the Bulgarian veto.

I had numerous meetings with top politicians in Luxembourg, including my friend, the Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto. I strongly support the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia. The citizens deserve that!, Nikoloski said following the meeting.