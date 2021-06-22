Corona report: No deaths, 13 new cases Macedonia 22.06.2021 / 21:57 There were no new coronavirus deaths reported in Macedonia in the past 24 hours. The Healthcare Ministry reported 13 newly diagnosed cases, out of just under 3,000 tests. The number of active cases in the country stands at 255. reportcorona Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.06.2021 Report shows that mortality was 26 percent higher in 2020 compared to 2019 Macedonia 18.06.2021 Daily corona report: Two deaths, 19 new cases, under 8,000 vaccines administered Macedonia 16.06.2021 EU will accept Macedonian tourists Macedonia News Greece tells Zaev that he has no right to use the adjective “Macedonian”, warns him that he is in violation of the Prespa Treaty Szijjarto: EU risks losing the Balkans if it doesn’t open accession talks with Macedonia and Albania soon Nikoloski meets with Szijjarto during his diplomatic push in Luxembourg High air pollution levels registered in Skopje, and other cities, this afternoon Aleksandar Nikoloski heads to Luxembourg to push for the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia EU: Bulgaria expected to continue to veto Macedonia’s EU accession talks Green groups warn that the Zaev Government is trying to legalize burning of foreign waste again LIVE: Macedonian football team returns home .
