Stojko Stojkov, head of the Macedonian organization OMO Ilinden – Pirin, said that he is satisfied with how the opening of their first cultural center went, albeit with some smaller incidents and attempts to vandalize the center.

In the days ahead of the opening on Sunday, the sign on the club was vandalized – first one letter was scrubbed off, the “M” from “Macedonian”, and then, after this was repaired – the “E”.

This is the work of Bulgarian hooligans, it happened for the second time. Still, we are satisfied with how the opening went, Stojkov said.

A group of Bulgarian nationalists tried to confront the Macedonians and the high level visitors from the ranks of the Macedonian opposition, but the police largely kept them at bay.