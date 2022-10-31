Dimitar Kovacevski deserted the Macedonians in Bulgaria when he refused to attend the opening of the Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.
While top opposition representatives were in Blagoevgrad, on the Government’s side only the office of President Pendarovski sent a representative to the event.
Kovacevski shows that he is the heir of Zaev, who came up with the notion that we are one nation and speak one language, which surprised even the biggest Bulgarian nationalists. The damage Kovacevski and Zaev inflicted on Macedonia will be repaired but the people won’t forget how they tried to damage our national interests, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.
Comments are closed for this post.