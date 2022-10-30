The Makekspres privately owned bus company announced that it will stop working half a dozen bus lines in the capital Skopje.

The reason is that the publicly owned Skopje transport company, JSP, owes Makekspres half a million EUR. JSP is in shambles after Mayor Danela Arsovska decided to dramatically switch her political allegiance, and started a conflict with the VMRO-DPMNE led city Council, which has quickly affected the working of the city – already hit hard by the spiking energy and gas prices.

Makekspres owner Milorad Dimitrijevski called the city to immediately meet with him and ensure the payment of all owed money.