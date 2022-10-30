The Makekspres privately owned bus company announced that it will stop working half a dozen bus lines in the capital Skopje.
The reason is that the publicly owned Skopje transport company, JSP, owes Makekspres half a million EUR. JSP is in shambles after Mayor Danela Arsovska decided to dramatically switch her political allegiance, and started a conflict with the VMRO-DPMNE led city Council, which has quickly affected the working of the city – already hit hard by the spiking energy and gas prices.
Makekspres owner Milorad Dimitrijevski called the city to immediately meet with him and ensure the payment of all owed money.
Comments are closed for this post.