The City of Skopje informs JSP continues with normal functioning after the City of Skopje found a solution to the artificially caused crisis in the company.

We call for the management of the company, in the form of the Board of Directors, to submit immediately an irrevocable resignation from office due to inappropriate management of the company, inciting and causing chaos. JSP salaries have been provided. In the meantime, we remain on the request that the Government and the municipalities pay off the accumulated millions of debts as soon as possible, says the City of Skopje.

JSP says that 2 million euros have been provided from the budget of the City of Skopje for the functioning of the JSP and for the September salaries that the employees of the JSP will receive tomorrow.