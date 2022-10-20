The prosecutor and ex-head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption Vilma Ruskovska indicated in a statement to the media that she ran for the same position again.

She expects her colleagues to support her.

Yes, I submitted the application yesterday. I absolutely expect my colleagues to support me and vote for me, says Ruskovska.

Ruskovska said that she would again conduct a search in the financial police. She added that she had been the subject of threats before, but she did not report it, considering that there was no need.