At Monday’s session, Macedonia’s Council of Public Prosecutors appointed the prosecutor Trajce Pelivanov as temporary replacement of the head of the Public Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, who was recently suspended.

The decision to appoint Pelivanov was unanimously voted by the members present at the session. He will serve until Ruskovska’s suspension expires or until a new chief of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime is elected, as Ruskovska’s term expires in November.

Pelivanov was part of Katica Janeva’s team in the Special Public Prosecutor’s Office, where he worked for four years, that is, from 2015 to 2019. He started his career as a prosecutor in the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje in 2009, where he worked until 2015.