VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to accusations from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who alleged that Mickoski had party activists prepare insulting Tiktok videos for Kovacevski’s wife and daughter. Elena Kovacevska was the target of criticism, but over two specific issues – the fact that she holds a Bulgarian citizenship that was revealed at a time when Kovacevski’s party SDSM was fanning hatred against dual Macedonian – Bulgarian citizenship holders for political reasons, and over the fact that she was named as co-founder of a green energy company that stands to benefit from her husband’s energy policies – even after the Prime Minister insisted that he sold all his shares in a solar panel company that he founded.

Kovacevski made the unspecific allegations that Mickoski was behind insults aimed at his wife after he was called out for a remark he made in Parliament. While a female VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament was discussing Elena Kovacevska’s business ventures, Kovacevski made rude remarks about her physical appearance – according to some, he said “at least my wife is pretty” and according to others, he said “my wife is pretty and you are hideous” at the opposition MP.

Kovacevski also himself dragged his daughter in the political fray – he quoted her statement that she initially opposed the latest round of concessions SDSM agreed to make to Bulgaria, but that after a while, she allegedly told her father that she now sees that his position is right and agrees with him.