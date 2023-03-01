US diplomat Gariel Escobar reminded Macedonian politicians that the tool of individual sanctions remains in play and called on the Government to really dedicate itself to fighting corruption.

The comments came at a press briefing, months after US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler caused a political storm when she informed the public that a special team is in Macedonia and is looking into putting current office holders on a black list. But Escobar insisted that US sanctions are no replacement for rule of law ensured by the domestic institutions and strongly encouraged the newly reshuffled Government to begin fighting corruption.

Regarding the growing dispute with Bulgaria, Escobar said that the US strongly supports integrating Macedonia in the EU as soon as possible.