If the Prime Minister wants to clear the judiciary, as he promises and announces, it is enough to clear 10 law offices in Skopje and he will sort it out, journalist Sase Dimovski said last night on “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

He says 10 lawyers who are close to the Prime Minister are corrupt and work in favor of high officials and famous people.

According to him, the damage will be less from the judges what decision they will make than from these offices, which in the role of brokers go from person to person, from company to company and buy judgments for money.