We are not considering a curfew, but if the rules are not observed, we do not rule out the possibility, Dr. Zarko Karadzovski, chairman of the Commission for Infectious Diseases said on Friday.

Dr. Karadzovski pointed out that the increased number is a result of the gatherings and non-observance of recommendations. The analysis of the epidemiological data in the past three days indicates that certain events are the main promoter of the increased number of infections.