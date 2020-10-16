The Minister of Health Venko Filipce said at Friday’s press conference that the coronavirus situation is being monitored, and if the situation worsens over the weekend, new restrictions will be proposed on Monday.

Additional restrictions will be proposed after evaluating the situation in the coming days and this weekend, on Monday if necessary they will be proposed to the Government. The measures refer to limiting the capacity of public transport to 50 percent, a complete ban on all events and all businesses to close by 23:00 h, said Filipce.

He said that there was a serious percentage of new patients who do not know where they contracted the virus.

Filipce added that the previous set of restrictions has been submitted to the Parliament for legal changes and expects them to be voted in the legislature next week.

The first set includes mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors, a ban on groupings of more than four people after 22:00h and a ban on home visits of more than four people.