VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski reacts to the way in which former Secretary General Dragi Raskovski, this morning as a suspect in a crime, instead of handcuffed, as is the practice for the opponents of the government, came to the interrogation with his hands in his pockets.

If you are an associate of Zoran Zaev, suspected of a crime you end up with a confiscated passport or under house arrest, and you go to court with your hands in your pockets. Otherwise, you get 30 days in prison and you are taken to court in handcuffs !, Mickoski reacts.