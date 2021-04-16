After yesterday’s affair revealed by the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, several questions arise. The “Mafia 2” affair has revealed 20,000 people who have dual personal ID numbers. In addition to ordinary citizens, such ID numbers were given to well-known criminals such as Sedat Peker who became Xhdin Ademovski from the neighborhood of Cair.

So, according to the issued dual ID numbers, Xhadin has a twin brother Xheladin born on the same date and in the same year, but imagine in a different place.

Moreover, in the local elections, Xhadin, ie Sedat will cast his vote in the “Imri Elezi” school in Cair and his twin brother Xheladin in the “Diturija” school in Saraj.

That this phenomenon is more than serious is shown by the results of the last parliamentary elections where the difference between SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE was only 12,000 votes. SDSM won 327,408 votes and VMRO-DPMNE 315,344.

It remains unclear whether and how many of these people with dual ID numbers voted in the elections and whether they may have made the key difference in favor of SDSM.

On top of that, there is even more suspicion because the director of the registry office, which is under the Ministry of Justice, is missing 100,000 blank forms.

However, there is no answer to this, except that the problem dates back to the former Yugoslavia, ie 1981.