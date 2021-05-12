The government denies that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had contacts with the Turkish criminal who is currently on the run from Turkish law enforcement agencies, Sedat Peker, who was also issued a passport with a fake identity by the police in the “Double” case.
In a video message a few days ago, Peker mentioned that he knew the Macedonian Prime Minister and that he was at his home.
Prime Minister Zaev and his family have not had and do not have any meetings and collaborations and connections with Peker. We categorically reject them as lies and manipulations in which the Zaev family is mentioned in any correlation with the mentioned person, said Dusko Arsovski, government spokesperson.
