VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki during Wednesday’s visit to the Municipality of Mogila said that with Zoran Zaev at the prime minister of the country there is no European perspective. Only after the change of the current Government will there be an opening of the European path and new possibilities, he said answering a reporter’s question regarding Bulgaria’s veto on Macedonia.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, Zoran Zaev is a politician who cannot be trusted because he swore in his own children that he would not change the Constitution and the name, and then we saw what happened. Today he swears by the identity and the language and it is unbelievable because we believe that his plan is to trade the ethnogenesis of the Macedonian language and the ethnogenesis of the Macedonian people. And that is disastrous, because a people and a language without their own ethnogenesis are not their own, said Milososki.

But what is most worrying, Milososki said, is that Zoran Zaev has been lying to the Macedonian public for three years that we have received a date for the start of negotiations with the European Union, and we see that to date those negotiations with the EU have not started.

Only change of government will mean opening of new possibilities and a European perspective, said Milososki in municipality of Mogila.